Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.92

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 102158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,640,000 after buying an additional 179,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

