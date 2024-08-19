Barclays Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $15,543,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.