Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Greenridge Global

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Greenridge Global’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 5.2 %
Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,924. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
