Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.24

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.24 and last traded at $102.67, with a volume of 4459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,356 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Belden by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Belden by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Belden by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

