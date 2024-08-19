Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 210,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 191,748 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

