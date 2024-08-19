Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.02.

Grab stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,881,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445,963. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grab will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after buying an additional 10,410,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $146,995,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Grab by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,894,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

