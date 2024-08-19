Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Builders Vision LLC boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Builders Vision LLC now owns 11,631,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

