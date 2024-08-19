Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.17 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

