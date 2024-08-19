Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM opened at $118.17 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
