BILL’s (BILL) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by Susquehanna in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

BILL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 513,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

