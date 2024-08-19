BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

BioNTech stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 170.38 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

