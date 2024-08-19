BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock AAA CLO ETF alerts:

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CLOA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $52.02.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.