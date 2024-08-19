BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $189,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $874.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $802.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

