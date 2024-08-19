Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

