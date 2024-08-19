Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Down 4.3%

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 42,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,773,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Stock Down 30.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £814,400.00, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

