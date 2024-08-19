Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,310,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,827,000 after acquiring an additional 105,563 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 10,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.74 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

