BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $32.95. 114,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

