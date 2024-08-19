Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$361.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.56. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

