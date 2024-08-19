Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.21. 506,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

