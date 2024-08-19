Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires Shares of 32,116 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 172.7% in the second quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $2,178,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $754.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The business had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

