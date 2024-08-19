Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys Shares of 196,572 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 196,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in APA by 12.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in APA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of APA by 18.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

