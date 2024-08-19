Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Up 2.0 %

BA opened at $179.99 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

