Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 689,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,560,000 after purchasing an additional 132,994 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.6% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 59.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of GE stock opened at $169.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

