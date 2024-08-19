Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $603.98 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $570.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

