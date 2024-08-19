Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Middleby by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Middleby by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.61. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

