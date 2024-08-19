Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.21.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

