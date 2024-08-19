Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 634,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after buying an additional 573,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 168.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after buying an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STT. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

