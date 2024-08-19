Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 51,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

