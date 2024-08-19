Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $140.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

