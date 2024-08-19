Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $653.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.71. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.77.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

