Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,880.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.8 %

CMG stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

