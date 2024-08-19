Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,881,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

