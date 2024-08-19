Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $213,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,533,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $347,000.
NYSE SOLV opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
