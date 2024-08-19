Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $213,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,533,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $347,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.