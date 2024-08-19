Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $230,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.5 %

GEV opened at $184.06 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $190.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.37.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

