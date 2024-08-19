Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 611.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 64.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.79 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

