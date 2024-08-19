Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Carrier Global by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

