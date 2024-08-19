Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $245.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

