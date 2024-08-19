Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $210,000 Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 37.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,132 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $54.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

