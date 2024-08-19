Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $307.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,619,844,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

