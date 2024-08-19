Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $94.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
