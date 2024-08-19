Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $82.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

