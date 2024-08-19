Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 200 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cabot by 571.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cabot by 22.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 97,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,919,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

