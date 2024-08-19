Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,145 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Mills by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in General Mills by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.03 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

