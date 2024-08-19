Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

