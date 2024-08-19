Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 39,010 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,010 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $112.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

