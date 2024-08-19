Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 425 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

