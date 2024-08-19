Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $475.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.94. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.