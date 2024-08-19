Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 55 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.00.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCO opened at $466.72 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $469.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.35 and its 200 day moving average is $407.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

