Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $127.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.65.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

