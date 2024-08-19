Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,450 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,201,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 166,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

