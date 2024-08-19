Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 765 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

